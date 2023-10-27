Trending

Boston Celtics

C's honor Maine shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

Tragedy struck Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday evening.

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics paid tribute to the Maine shooting victims Friday during their home opener at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to victims of the Lewiston, Maine shooting before and during Friday's home opener vs. the Miami Heat.

C's players took the court with Maine warmup shirts as a show of support for those impacted by the tragedy, which left 18 dead and 13 wounded on Wednesday night. In addition, Boston's jerseys featured a black band with "Maine" written on it, while forward Sam Hauser also arrived to the arena wearing a "Maine Basketball" sweatshirt.

Before tip-off at TD Garden, the team honored the victims and their families with a moment of silence. Celtics coaches wore Maine Celtics gear throughout the game.

The C's tribute came one day after the Boston Bruins showed their solidarity. The Bruins hung a "Lewiston Strong" jersey behind their bench, held a moment of silence, taped their hockey sticks blue for the state of Maine, and created the "Lewiston Strong" fund to benefit the families of those affected.

Boston Celtics
