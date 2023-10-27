C's honor Maine shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to victims of the Lewiston, Maine shooting before and during Friday's home opener vs. the Miami Heat.
C's players took the court with Maine warmup shirts as a show of support for those impacted by the tragedy, which left 18 dead and 13 wounded on Wednesday night. In addition, Boston's jerseys featured a black band with "Maine" written on it, while forward Sam Hauser also arrived to the arena wearing a "Maine Basketball" sweatshirt.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Before tip-off at TD Garden, the team honored the victims and their families with a moment of silence. Celtics coaches wore Maine Celtics gear throughout the game.
The C's tribute came one day after the Boston Bruins showed their solidarity. The Bruins hung a "Lewiston Strong" jersey behind their bench, held a moment of silence, taped their hockey sticks blue for the state of Maine, and created the "Lewiston Strong" fund to benefit the families of those affected.