C's honor Maine shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to victims of the Lewiston, Maine shooting before and during Friday's home opener vs. the Miami Heat.

C's players took the court with Maine warmup shirts as a show of support for those impacted by the tragedy, which left 18 dead and 13 wounded on Wednesday night. In addition, Boston's jerseys featured a black band with "Maine" written on it, while forward Sam Hauser also arrived to the arena wearing a "Maine Basketball" sweatshirt.

Celtics wearing Maine warmup shirts to honor the victims of the tragedy in Lewiston Maine 💚 @Celtics @MaineCeltics pic.twitter.com/av0Azz4GnF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 27, 2023

Sam Hauser representing Maine Basketball 💚 pic.twitter.com/38E6OPaJ5Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 27, 2023

Before tip-off at TD Garden, the team honored the victims and their families with a moment of silence. Celtics coaches wore Maine Celtics gear throughout the game.

The C's tribute came one day after the Boston Bruins showed their solidarity. The Bruins hung a "Lewiston Strong" jersey behind their bench, held a moment of silence, taped their hockey sticks blue for the state of Maine, and created the "Lewiston Strong" fund to benefit the families of those affected.