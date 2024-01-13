Trending
Celtics become first NBA team ever to reach this milestone with latest win

The Celtics achieved an impressive feat at the Garden.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics made some NBA history Saturday night.

They beat the Houston Rockets 145-113 for their 30th win of the season. The victory improves the Celtics' home record to 19-0.

It also was the 3,600th regular season win in team history. The Celtics are the first team to reach that milestone.

The Celtics' 4,007 wins all-time, including the playoffs, are the most in league history. The rival Los Angeles Lakers, who own a league-record 477 postseason wins, have 3,999 total victories in their history.

This record is nice to have, but the one the Celtics really want is the most championships. They are currently tied with the Lakers at 17.

Given how well the Celtics have played so far this season -- best record in the league entering Sunday -- they have a pretty good shot at claiming that 18th banner in June.

