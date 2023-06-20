4 things to know about the 2023 NBA Draft

We’re inching closer to the biggest night on the calendar for incoming NBA rookies.

The 2023 NBA Draft is just a few days away, and with it, we’ll soon know where the top prospects in this year’s class will be headed to potentially change a franchise’s trajectory.

Though there’s no real intrigue for the top overall selection, what happens after will be a domino effect worth paying attention to.

Here are four things to know about the 2023 NBA Draft:

When and where is the 2023 NBA Draft?

Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is the venue for the event on Thursday, June 22

Who has the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and how many are there?

The San Antonio Spurs have the first pick in the draft and there are a total of 58 selections (The Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls forfeited a second-rounder due to violating free agency rules).

Which NBA team has the most selections in the 2023 draft?

The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers each have five picks going into Thursday.

Who are the top three players in the 2023 NBA Draft?

French star center Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, while guard Scoot Henderson (G League) and forward Brandon Miller (Alabama) are the next two best prospects.

Learn about French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.