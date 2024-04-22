It's very likely that a New York Yankees fan is responsible for manager Aaron Boone's ejection in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, after A's leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz reached based on a hit-by-pitch while checking his swing, Boone said something to home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

During the next at-bat, with right fielder Tyler Nevin at the plate, hot mics picked up Wendelstedt telling Boone that he did what he was supposed to do by checking with first base umpire John Tumpane on the swing while focusing his attention on whether Ruiz was hit by the pitch.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"You got anything else to say, you're gone," Wendelstedt said to Boone.

About 10 seconds later, Wendelstedt heard something come from the direction of the Yankees dugout and ejected Boone.

"I don't care who said it," Wendelstedt said to Boone. "You're gone."

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

This odd interaction led to Aaron Boone being ejected two batters into the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/d2difbnTH2 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 22, 2024

An angry Boone raced out of the dugout to make the case that he didn't say anything to Wendelstedt.

"It was above our dugout," Boone said. "Bulls---. I did not say anything."

Boone continued his argument, with third base umpire Marvin Hudson joining the conversation.

"I didn't say anything," Boone said.

"You're probably right, Aaron," Wendelstedt admitted.

"I'm not probably right," Boone said. "I'm f------ right."

Upon review, YES Network's cameras picked up a fan sitting in the front row above the Yankees dugout saying something, which caused Wendelstedt to react and eject Boone.

Another angle of the ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIGP2M0zrf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2024

Boone's day ended two batters into Monday's matinee in the Bronx, and he likely has that fan to blame for it.