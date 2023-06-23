Tracking the 2023 Home Run Derby participants

The 2023 Home Run Derby will have a hometown favorite.
Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez announced on Friday that he would partake in this year's MLB All-Star week event at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The 22-year-old sensation, who has hit 12 homers this season, nearly won the Home Run Derby as a rookie in 2022. Rodriguez hit the second-most total homers in Derby history at Dodger Stadium with 81, but he tallied one fewer homer than Juan Soto in the final round.
J-Rod will be looking to become the first player to win the Derby at his home ballpark since Bryce Harper did so as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2018 at Nationals Park. He'll also look to join Ken Griffey Jr. who's the only Mariner to win the contest. Griffey Jr. won it three times, most recently in 1999.
Who is in the 2023 Home Run Derby?
Rodriguez is the first player to commit to the 2023 Home Run Derby. There will be eight participants in total.
MLB
When is the 2023 Home Run Derby?
The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10.
Where is the 2023 Home Run Derby?
T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, in Seattle is the site of this year's Derby.
Who won the 2022 Home Run Derby?
Juan Soto edged out Julio Rodriguez in 2022 to become the second-youngest Derby winner.
Who has the most Home Run Derby wins?
Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player with three Home Run Derby titles, winning them in 1994, 1998 and 1999.
List of Home Run Derby winners
2022: Juan Soto, Nationals
2021: Pete Alonso, Mets
2019: Pete Alonso, Mets
2018: Bryce Harper, Nationals
2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees
2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
2015: Todd Frazier, Reds
2014: Yoenis Cespedes, A's
2013: Yoenis Cespedes, A's
2012: Prince Fielder, Tigers
2011: Robinson Cano, Yankees
2010: David Ortiz, Red Sox
2009: Prince Fielder, Brewers
2008: Justin Morneau, Twins
2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Angels
2006: Ryan Howard, Phillies
2005: Bobby Abreu, Phillies
2004: Miguel Tejada, Orioles
2003: Garret Anderson, Angels
2002: Jason Giambi, Yankees
2001: Luis Gonzalez, Diamondbacks
2000: Sammy Sosa, Cubs
1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners
1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners
1997: Tino Martinez, Yankees
1996: Barry Bonds, Giants
1995: Frank Thomas, White Sox
1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners
1993: Juan Gonzalez, Rangers
1992: Mark McGwire, A's
1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles
1990: Ryne Sandberg, Cubs
1989: Ruben Sierra, Rangers; Eric Davis, Reds
1987: Andre Dawson, Cubs
1986: Wally Joyner, Angels; Darryl Strawberry, Mets
1985: Dave Parker, Reds