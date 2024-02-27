Texas Rangers and MLB announce 2024 All-Star Week schedule

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, left, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, right, reveal the 2024 All-Star Game logo at Globe Life Field, July 20, 2023.

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers announced the 2024 All-Star Week schedule of fan events taking place in Arlington, Fort Worth and in the North Texas area from Friday, July 12, to Tuesday, July 16.

The 94th Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, marking the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rangers following the 1995 All-Star Game at The Ballpark in Arlington.

Globe Life Field

In addition to the All-Star Game, Globe Life Field will host the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, July 12.



Globe Life Field will also be the location for the All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball on All-Star Saturday, July 13, as well as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 15.

Tickets to the HBCU Swingman Classic, an All-Star Week experience for baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU), are available here.

The HBCU Swingman Classic highlights the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while also providing HBCU baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage.

All-Star Village

MLB’s fan festival, Capital One All-Star Village, will welcome fans for four days from Saturday, July 13, to Tuesday, July 16.

For the first time, All-Star Village, which includes the youth participation-focused Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, will take place in a former major league ballpark – Choctaw Stadium.

All-Star Village will also include Esports Stadium and the North Lawn to create a baseball theme park in the Arlington Entertainment District area.

Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.

MLB Draft in Fort Worth

For the fourth consecutive year, the MLB draft will take place during All-Star Week.

The first night of the draft will be on Sunday, July 14, at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards and will be open to the public.

After opening night, the remainder of the draft will take place on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.

Further information will be announced at a later date.

Youth Baseball & Softball Tournaments

Two MLB youth tournaments, the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER, will be played at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in Dallas from Friday, July 12, to Monday, July 15.

The All-Star Commissioner’s Cup features teams of youth baseball players (ages 17 and under) from MLB Youth Academies from around the country and in Puerto Rico.

The All-Star Jennie Finch Classic, named after the legendary Olympic Gold Medal-winning softball player and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador, features teams of youth softball players (ages 17 and under) from MLB Youth Academies and Jennie Finch softball programming.

All-Star Red Carpet Show

The All-Star Red Carpet Show, where MLB All-Stars showcase their style and greet media with their families, will take place before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16.

Further details regarding 2024 All-Star Week, including event-specific ticketing and broadcast information, will be announced in the coming months.

All-Star Schedule

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation | Friday, July 12

All-Star Commissioner’s Cup | Friday, July 12 – Monday, July 15

Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER | Friday, July 12 – Monday, July 15

Capital One All-Star Village | Saturday, July 13 – Tuesday, July 16

MLB Draft Opening Night | Sunday, July 14

T-Mobile Home Run Derby | Monday, July 15

All-Star Red Carpet Show | Tuesday, July 16

MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard | Tuesday, July 16

For additional details, visit AllStarGame.com.