Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series odds: Winner, MVP and more

The 2023 MLB season will come down to a wild west standoff.

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks won their respective pennants, creating one of the most unlikely World Series matchups in recent memory. Both teams fell behind 3-2 before coming through with consecutive road victories to eliminate last season’s World Series teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas is chasing its first ever World Series title 12 years after coming within a strike of championship glory. Arizona is in the World Series for the first time since 2001, when it earned its first and only title.

Which team will lift the Commissioner’s Trophy this year? Here’s a look at the odds for the winner, MVP and more.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Who is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The Rangers are listed as mild favorites, while the D-backs will maintain their underdog status.

Rangers: -175

Diamondbacks: +140

World Series MVP odds

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Adolis García are the co-favorites to take home the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award, followed by D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte and outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Corey Seager: +500

Adolis Garcia: +500

Ketel Marte: +1000

Corbin Carroll: +1000

Marcus Semien: +1500

Nathan Eovaldi: +1700

Zac Gallen: +2000

Jordan Montgomery: +2000

Mitch Garver: +2000

Christian Walker: +2000

Josh Jung: +2000

Gabriel Moreno: +2000

Evan Carter: +2000

The Diamondbacks and Rangers are set to face off in an unlikely 2023 World Series matchup. How did these two teams get there after 100-loss seasons in 2021? Who are the players to watch for? NBC Sports’ Vaughn Dalzell has your World Series preview.

World Series Game 1 odds

The Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi and D-backs’ Zac Gallen will take the mound at Globe Life Field for Game 1 of the 2023 Fall Classic with the home team expected to take a 1-0 series lead.