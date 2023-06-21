How to watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in 2023 MLB London Series

Preparations are made ahead of the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023 between St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, taking place on June 24-25, at London Stadium on June 15, 2023 in London, England..

One of baseball's biggest rivalries is heading across the pond.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will face off in the 2023 MLB London Series this weekend.

Stars will be out as these NL Central rivals visit the United Kingdom. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright is set to pitch on Saturday, while Cubs ace Marcus Stroman will start on Sunday.

Here's all the details on how to watch the international event:

When is the 2023 MLB London Series?

The MLB London Series is set to take place this weekend, with games on June 24 and 25.

Who is playing in the MLB London Series in 2023?

As aforementioned, the Cubs and Cardinals will face off in London.

Where is the MLB London Series played?

Both games will be played at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, located in the Stratford district of London. The facility was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

How to watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in the MLB London Series

FOX and ESPN will broadcast the MLB London Series in 2023. Here's the schedule:

Saturday, June 24: 1:10 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, June 25: 10 a.m. ET, ESPN

Has MLB played in London before?

Yes.

This year will be MLB's second trip to London after the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees faced off there in 2019. The Cubs and Cardinals were originally supposed to play there in 2020, but that was rescheduled due to the pandemic.