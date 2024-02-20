Elly De La Cruz fouled off a pitch from a Reds teammate. You won't believe where the ball landed

There's an early leader in the clubhouse for the best story of 2024 spring training.

It happened on Tuesday at the Cincinnati Reds' facility in Goodyear, Arizona. The team was holding a live batting practice session when star infielder Elly De La Cruz stepped into the box to face former No. 2 overall pick Hunter Greene.

At one point during the showdown, De La Cruz fouled off a pitch from Greene into the parking lot of the facility.

Not only did the ball hit a parked car, it smashed the rear window of a Mercedes-Maybach SUV. And not only did the luxury vehicle belong to a Reds player, it was Greene's.

What are the odds of that happening?

According to CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia, Greene told De La Cruz "you're paying for it" after finding out his car had been hit. De La Cruz then replied, "You make more (money) than me."

Regardless of who foots the bill, Reds players may want to consider parking further away from the field if possible.