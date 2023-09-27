Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. steals 70th base to create 40-70 club

Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to create his own clubs.

The Atlanta Braves star outfielder became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season during Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

In the top of the 10th inning, Acuña swiped second base for his 70th steal of the season. The four-time All-Star then picked up the base and held it high as he received a loud ovation from the home Truist Park crowd in Atlanta.

𝟒𝟎-𝟕𝟎 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 🔥@ronaldacunajr24 did it.



We'll be ceaselessly reciting this moment for the rest of baseball history. pic.twitter.com/qDqpXPHItB — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 28, 2023

Along with creating the 40-70 club, Acuña also tallied the first 70-steal season since Jacoby Ellsbury in 2009.

After the historic moment, Ozzie Albies drove in Acuña on a single to give the Braves a 6-5 walk-off win.

With the victory, the MLB-best Braves clinched the National League's No. 1 seed.

Acuña had previously recorded MLB's first 30-60, 40-50 and 40-60 seasons within the past month. With only a few games left in the regular season, he probably won't be able to make another new club. But the season he's already put together should be enough to land him the NL MVP.

In addition to his 41 homers and 70 stolen bases, Acuña is hitting .336/.414/.596 with 104 RBIs.