Why Red Sox should be all-in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Boston Red Sox' top priority ahead of the 2024 season should be improving the starting pitching staff. With no clear ace and a handful of question marks at the back end of the rotation, Sox starters have amassed a 4.88 ERA that ranks 22nd in MLB. That won't cut it.

To keep up in the competitive American League East, Boston needs to be aggressive in the starting pitching market. Now that luxury tax penalties have reset, there no longer is a reasonable excuse to shy away from bidding wars. That includes the one set to take place this offseason for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto will be one of the most coveted MLB free agents if posted by the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League. The Red Sox are among the teams that have scouted the 25-year-old this year. Fifteen teams, including the New York Yankees, reportedly were in attendance for his no-hitter on Saturday -- the second of his career.

That sensational outing topped off what has been a stellar year for the hard-throwing right-hander. Through 143 innings pitched this season, Yamamoto is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and 24 walks. In his seven-year Nippon Professional Baseball career, he owns a 68-28 record with a 1.84 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 876 innings.

According to a new report from Yahoo Sports Japan, the Yankees are expected to offer Yamamoto a contract "significantly higher" than the seven-year, $155 million deal they signed former ace Masahiro Tanaka to in 2014. Given the current state of the AL East, the Red Sox cannot afford to let Yamamoto join their archrival while entering their 2024 campaign without a clearcut No. 1 starter.

After Yamamoto, the group of impending free-agent starters leaves plenty to be desired. The Red Sox could pivot to left-hander Blake Snell, who's in the midst of a Cy Young-caliber season with the San Diego Padres but six years older than Yamamoto. The next best options are Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, Minnesota Twins righty Sonny Gray, and Cleveland Guardians righty Lucas Giolito.

Perhaps one of the Red Sox' prized additions from last offseason could aid in their Yamamoto pursuit. Left fielder Masataka Yoshida played six seasons alongside Yamamoto on the Buffaloes as well as with Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

“We’re close to each other," Yoshida told the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo. "We’ve played (together) for a long time. ...

“If it happens that would be cool, that’s his baseball life, so I hope he’ll be well in any team he goes,” he added. “I’m so excited to see him again.”

There is no reason the Red Sox shouldn't be all-in on Yamamoto this winter. Chaim Bloom -- assuming he's still in charge -- will have the biggest budget he has had since taking over as chief baseball officer. Most of that money should be spent on overhauling the rotation, and adding a young star like Yamamoto while preventing him from joining a division rival is the perfect place to start.