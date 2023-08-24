WATCH: Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu records first MLB homer

Wilyer Abreu has quickly made his presence felt in The Show.

The Boston Red Sox' outfield prospect made his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Houston Astros. He entered as a replacement for Alex Verdugo, who was ejected from the game in the fourth inning.

Abreu struck out swinging in his first at-bat against three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, but he later collected his first big-league hit: a line-drive double in the gap off reliever Kendall Graveman.

He checked another milestone off the list during Thursday's game in Houston. In the second inning, Abreu crushed a two-run, 431-foot shot to right field off Astros starter J.P. France for his first career home run.

Abreu, 24, has carried his minor-league hot streak into the majors. The No. 23 ranked prospect in Boston's system, per SoxProspects.com, was named the International League Player of the Week from Aug. 7-13 after going 13-for-22 at the plate with six homers. Through his first three MLB games, Abreu is 6-for-12 with two walks, two doubles, a homer, and five RBIs.

Ironically, Abreu was acquired from the Astros as part of the 2022 trade deadline deal that sent catcher Christian Vazquez to Houston. The Red Sox also acquired infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez in the trade.

Abreu will look to stay hot when the Red Sox return to Fenway Park for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Friday.