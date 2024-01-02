Trending

WATCH: David Ortiz swings and misses in hilarious gender reveal fail

Big Papi couldn't come through in the clutch this time.

David Ortiz finished his Hall-of-Fame career as arguably the most clutch hitter in MLB history. When the Boston Red Sox needed a big hit in a critical moment, Big Papi came through more often than not.

On Monday, however, the legendary slugger struck out in one of the most important at-bats of his life.

Expecting a child with his girlfriend María Yeribell Martínez, Ortiz stepped up to the plate for the gender reveal. The three-time World Series champion hilarious whiffed at the high-and-inside pitch.

Fortunately for Ortiz, others at the party came prepared with confetti poppers that revealed the gender of the baby. You can watch the video below, via Pio Deportes on Instagram.

The strikeout didn't appear to faze Ortiz, who jumped around in jubilation upon finding out he and Yeribell were having a boy.

Ortiz's next child will be his fourth. The 48-year-old had three children -- D’Angelo, Alexandra, and Jessica -- with his ex-wife Tiffany.

