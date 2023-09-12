WATCH: Ceddanne Rafaela crushes first MLB homer

Ceddanne Rafaela is one of the few reasons to watch the Boston Red Sox over the final few weeks of the 2023 MLB season. The versatile prospect showed why during Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, Rafaela crushed one over the Green Monster for his first MLB home run. The blast came off Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon and traveled an estimated 400 feet.

Watch below:

CEDDANNE RAFAELA'S FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOMER WAS AN ABSOLUTE BOMB! pic.twitter.com/CAD5B1Zkol — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 12, 2023

Rafaela, 23, is the No. 4 ranked prospect in Boston's system according to SoxProspects.com. He entered Game 2 of Tuesday's day-night doubleheader with an impressive .333/.385/.417 slash line through his first 12 big-league games (24 at-bats).

It's easy to see why Rafaela is considered one of the most promising young talents in the Red Sox organization. This season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, he hit .302 with 20 homers and 79 RBIs. He's even better with the glove and is already considered an elite defensive center fielder.

The Red Sox dropped Game 1 of their doubleheader vs. the Yankees, 3-2. A loss in Game 2 would tie them with New York for last place in the American League East.