Terry Francona narrates touching Tim Wakefield tribute video

The Boston Red Sox honored the late Tim Wakefield and the 2004 World Series team before Tuesday's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona wasn't in attendance for personal reasons, but he still took the time to pay tribute to the beloved knuckleballer.

Francona, who led Boston to World Series titles in '04 and 2007, narrated an emotional Wakefield tribute video published by MLB Network. The longtime MLB manager beautifully told the story of Wakefield's unique playing career while noting his many off-the-field contributions, including his work with the Jimmy Fund.

"It was an honor managing Tim Wakefield," Francona said. "He was a really good pitcher. He was an even better man."

Watch the full video below:

An ode to Wake ❤️



🎙️ Terry Francona | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/W1rJjdwn84 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 9, 2024

Francona managed Wakefield and the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011. He went on to spend 11 seasons (2013-23) as the Cleveland Guardians' skipper.

Wakefield died due to brain cancer on Oct. 1 at the age of 57. His wife, Stacy, passed away on Feb. 28 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The Red Sox honored the Wakefield family and the 2004 team with a video tribute of their own at Fenway Park. Tim and Stacy's children Trevor and Brianna walked onto the field alongside members of the '04 club. Brianna perfectly capped off the ceremony by throwing out the first pitch to Wakefield's longtime teammate and close friend, Jason Varitek.