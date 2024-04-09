WATCH: Red Sox honor Wakefield, '04 team in emotional pregame ceremony

Before Tuesday's home opener, the Boston Red Sox celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series champions while paying tribute to the late Tim Wakefield and Larry Lucchino.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence for Tim and his wife Stacy Wakefield, Lucchino, and other former members of the Red Sox family who have passed away since the last game played at Fenway Park. The Fenway Faithful couldn't help but cheer when the Wakefields were shown on the video board.

After the national anthem, the Red Sox played a video honoring the '04 club that broke the 86-year curse on the organization. The video, set to Don McLean's "American Pie," included the top moments from the 2004 season followed by emotional clips of Wakefield and Lucchino.

The 2004 team then walked onto the field alongside Tim and Stacy's children, Trevor and Brianna. Brianna threw out the ceremonial first pitch to longtime Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, Wakefield's teammate from 1997 to 2011.

You can watch the entire pregame ceremony below, via the Red Sox' X account:

The Red Sox' uniforms featured patches on the sleeve with Wakefield's No. 49.

Check out more sights from the Red Sox' Opening Day ceremony below: