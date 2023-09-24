Report: Red Sox may hire Craig Breslow in pitching development role

The Boston Red Sox are in the market for a new head of baseball operations -- and it sounds like other changes could be coming, as well.

There are "rumblings" that former Red Sox pitcher Craig Breslow, who currently serves as the Chicago Cubs' Assistant General Manager/Vice President and Director of Pitching, could return to Boston as the director of the Red Sox' pitching development program, longtime baseball reporter Peter Gammons reported Saturday.

Gammons added that Breslow -- who pitched for the Red Sox in 2006 and from 2012 to 2015 -- still lives in Newton, Mass., with his family.

It doesn't sound like Breslow's arrival is imminent, however: The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reports there had been "zero contact" between the Red Sox and Cubs regarding Breslow as of Saturday afternoon.

Breslow has carved out a nice second career in Chicago's front office since joining the Cubs in 2019 as their Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations. The New Haven, Conn., native and Yale graduate enjoyed a 12-year MLB career as a left-handed reliever and pitched more innings for the Red Sox (211.0) than any other team, posting a 3.80 ERA over five total seasons while helping the club win a World Series in 2013.

Boston still needs a replacement for Chaim Bloom after firing its chief baseball officer earlier this month. The team promoted general manager Brian O'Halloran to executive vice president of baseball operations last week, but O'Halloran will report to whoever succeeds Bloom as the head of baseball ops.