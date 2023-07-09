Red Sox select C Kyle Teel with 14th pick in MLB Draft

With the 14th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Boston Red Sox have selected catcher Kyle Teel out of the University of Virginia.

Teel, 21, entered Sunday's draft as MLB.com's No. 7 ranked prospect. Most mock drafts predicted Teel to be a top-10 selection and tabbed him as the best catcher on the board. While he has spent most of his time behind the plate, he has excelled as an outfielder and is athletic enough to thrive at second or third base.

In 65 games for Virginia last season, Teel slashed .407/.475/.655 with 13 homers and 69 RBIs. Below is an excerpt from the 2023 ACC Player of the Year's MLB Pipeline draft profile:

"A left-handed-hitting backstop, Teel has the chance to hit for average and power, though he’s gotten caught a bit in between trying to be a hitter with some pop or a power guy. He was more hit over power in high school, but he has been trying to show off the pop more, perhaps a reason why he hit just .276 in 2022, though he’s found the right balance this spring. He does have an advanced approach, walking more than he struck out last year, and while struggles in the Cape Cod League and with Team USA last summer led some to worry about the hit tool, he’s answered them during his junior year.

"Extremely athletic, Teel has seen time in the outfield and probably could handle playing second or third, but he has every chance to stick behind the plate. He has an easily plus arm and his athleticism helps his overall receiving. He gets high marks for his baseball IQ and leadership skills, and with his bat showing up more consistently, his name is floating up Draft boards."

Teel is the first catcher picked by the Red Sox in the first round since Blake Swihart (26th overall) in 2011.