Report: Red Sox discussing familiar name as possible Bloom replacement

The Boston Red Sox could look to bring back an old friend to replace the recently fired Chaim Bloom.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday that Mike Hazen, who served under former Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski as Boston's general manager in 2016, is one of the names being discussed within the organization as a potential head of baseball operations. Hazen currently is under contract as executive vice president and GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks through 2024 with a club option for 2025, so Boston would need permission to talk to him.

Mike Hazen is one of the names discussed within the BOS organization as possible head of baseball ops. He's under contract with the D-Backs through next season, with a club option for '25. The Red Sox would need permission to talk to him. Might be an opportunity for him to get an… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 17, 2023

Before his brief stint as the Red Sox' general manager, Hazen was the co-assistant GM under former Boston GM Ben Cherington in 2012. The 47-year-old originally joined the organization in 2006 as director of player development and eventually was promoted to vice president of player development and amateur scouting.

Hazen left the Red Sox to run the Diamondbacks front office in 2016. The Abington, Mass. native's club is currently fighting for a National League wild-card spot with a 78-72 record. It would be their second time reaching the postseason under Hazen's regime.

There is no shortage of options for Red Sox ownership entering what should be an active offseason for the organization. Our John Tomase named five potential Bloom replacements, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi added two more interesting names to the list of candidates.