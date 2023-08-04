Red Sox DFA Christian Arroyo to make room for Luis Urias

Trade deadline addition Luis Urias is set to make his Boston Red Sox debut on Friday. To make room for Urias on the roster, the club had to part ways with a veteran infielder.

Second baseman Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment before Friday's game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced.

Arroyo, a first-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2013, was claimed off waivers by Boston during the 2020 season. The 28-year-old has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons as the Red Sox' primary second baseman. He also has spent time at first base, shortstop, and third base during his tenure.

Injuries have plagued Arroyo throughout his big-league career, including his time in Boston. His 87 games played in 2022 marked his highest total since he entered the league in 2017. He has missed time this season due to a hamstring strain and a thumb injury.

In 224 total games with the Red Sox, Arroyo slashed .264./.306/.411 with 18 home runs and 93 RBIs. Through 66 gamers this year, he's hitting .241 with three homers and 24 RBIs.

“Obviously, Arroyo has been great for us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Friday. “He’s a good kid. Up and down season. I think at one point it felt like he was trying too much in a sense. But he got some big hits, played second base. One thing about him, he can play second base. He’s a good defender. Obviously, we’ll miss him. We’ll see what the future holds and go from there.”

Urias presumably will take over as Boston's primary second baseman for the remainder of the season. The former Milwaukee Brewer has spent most of 2023 in Triple-A and is hitting only .145 in 20 MLB games, but his previous two seasons show serious upside. In 2021, he amassed 23 homers and 75 RBIs while posting a .789 OPS in 150 games. Last year, he hit 16 homers with 47 RBIs and a .739 OPS. He is under team control through the 2025 season.

“We trust this kid,” Cora said of Urias. “This kid, I think offensively has had some good seasons and he can play second base. Obviously, we pulled the trade and he’s here to play. Decision-wise, I think versatility came into play. Pablo (Reyes) is more versatile than Arroyo. That’s basically what happened.”

Urias will start at second base and hit eighth in the Red Sox' lineup Friday night as they begin a critical three-game series vs. Toronto at Fenway Park.