Red Sox trade John Schreiber to Royals for young pitching prospect

The Boston Red Sox made a move Saturday, trading right handed relief pitcher John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for minor-league right hander David Sandlin.

The 22-year-old Sandlin was ranked No. 20 on the Royals' prospect list. Last year he went 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA (26 ER/68.2 IP), 90 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .250 opponent batting average in 15 starts in the minors.

David Sandlin is about to turn 23 and will be in the High-A rotation this year. 66 IP, 18 BB, 87 K last season.https://t.co/ivrXYGON1L pic.twitter.com/s8lCb1b2Wk — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) February 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Schreiber posted a 2.90 ERA (37 ER/114.2 IP) in 111 games with the Red Sox and appeared in 46 games last season, with 53 strikeouts over 46.2 innings.