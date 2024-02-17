Red Sox trade John Schreiber to Royals for young pitching prospect

The Boston Red Sox made a move Saturday, trading right handed relief pitcher John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for minor-league right hander David Sandlin.
The 22-year-old Sandlin was ranked No. 20 on the Royals' prospect list. Last year he went 4-2 with a 3.41 ERA (26 ER/68.2 IP), 90 strikeouts, 18 walks, a 1.19 WHIP, and a .250 opponent batting average in 15 starts in the minors.
Schreiber posted a 2.90 ERA (37 ER/114.2 IP) in 111 games with the Red Sox and appeared in 46 games last season, with 53 strikeouts over 46.2 innings.