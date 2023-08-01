Red Sox acquire infielder in deadline deal with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox were quiet throughout MLB trade deadline day, but they did make one deal just before the 6 p.m. buzzer.

They acquired infielder Luis Urias in a last-second trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed on Tuesday evening. Right-handed pitching prospect Bradley Blalock, the 37th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system (SoxProspects.com), was sent to Milwaukee in the deal.

Urias, 26, is in the midst of a down season. The Mexico native has spent most of 2023 in Triple-A. In 20 games with the Brewers, he hit just .145 with one home run and a .535 OPS.

Those numbers won't excite Sox fans, but Urias was one of the Brewers' better players in 2021 and 2022. During the 2021 season, he belted 23 homers and tallied 75 RBIs while posting a .789 OPS in 150 games. In 2022, he hit 16 homers with 47 RBIs and a .739 OPS.

Urias has MLB experience at both middle infield spots and third base. He presumably will be utilized primarily as a second baseman in Boston with shortstop Trevor Story set to return.

Shortly after making the trade official, the Red Sox optioned Urias to Triple-A Worcester.