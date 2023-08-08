Pablo Reyes set crazy MLB record with walk-off grand slam for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes put together one of the most impressive single-game stat lines in MLB history during Monday night's 6-2 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox entered the ninth inning tied 2-2 with the last-place Royals. Reyes came up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded and belted a game-winning grand slam to give Boston a much-needed victory to snap a four-game losing streak.

The grand slam put the finishing touches on an unreal performance from Reyes. He went 3-for-4 with four RBI, three runs scored, one home run and a stolen base. He was a triple away from completing the cycle.

In fact, Reyes became the first player in baseball history to compile the following stat line:

Tonight Pablo Reyes of the @RedSox:



- collected 3+ hits

- scored 3+ runs

- had multiple extra-base hits

- stole a base

- hit a walkoff grand slam



No other player in MLB history has done all of that in the same game. pic.twitter.com/Uf71Y94k7z — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 8, 2023

Unfortunately for Reyes, it's unclear if his impressive outing will result in extra reps at the major league level. Trevor Story is expected to get called up to the MLB level as soon as Tuesday. Reyes and Yu Chang are among the candidates to get DFA'd to make room for Story on the roster.

Regardless of whether Reyes remains on the team in the immediate future, it'll be interesting to see if Monday's walk-off win injects some much-needed energy and momentum into the Red Sox as they face a tough uphill climb toward a postseason berth.

Boston enters Tuesday five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card playoff spot in the American League.