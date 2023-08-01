MLB trade deadline 2023: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors, deals

Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Boston Red Sox are at a crossroads entering the MLB trade deadline.

For the second consecutive year, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must determine whether to add pieces to a club that's just 2.5 games out of an American League wild card spot, sell veterans on expiring contracts to further bolster the farm system -- or some combination of both.

We've heard plenty of rumors on the selling side -- outfielders Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall and pitcher James Paxton all reportedly have interested suitors ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline -- but Boston also is in dire need of pitching, even with the expected returns of Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck from injury.

So, what moves might Bloom make in 2023 to avoid the disappointing outcome of 2022? Below is a live tracker of all Red Sox-related rumors, reports and transactions on MLB trade deadline day. (All times Eastern):

1:45 p.m.: The Red Sox are one of several teams that could use starting pitching, but considering that Bloom said he prefers "core contributors" over rentals, the pickings might be slim, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

While teams continue to make calls on young controllable starters including Dylan Cease, Mitch Keller and Logan Gilbert, one executive said it is "mostly rentals" that are available. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023

1:15 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong could have formed a nice double play combination with the soon-to-return Trevor Story, but instead, he's headed to the division rival Toronto Blue Jays, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports.

Update: Blue Jays and Cardinals are close to finalizing the Paul DeJong trade. @MLBNetwork @MLB https://t.co/h8c5wNv5pu — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 1, 2023

1:07 p.m.: Speaking of former Red Sox... Left-hander Rich Hill is set to join his 13th MLB team following a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed starter Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

11:10 a.m.: A reunion with Eduardo Rodriguez could make some sense for Boston, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty of interest in the Detroit Tigers left-hander.