Report: Red Sox target Jordan Montgomery signs with NL club

The dream of Jordan Montgomery in a Boston Red Sox uniform is dead.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Montgomery, one of the top pitchers to become a free agent this offseason, is signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's a one-year, $25 million contract for the left-hander that includes a $25 million vesting option for a second year, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Montgomery, 31, is coming off an exceptional 2023 season spent with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Through 32 starts between the two clubs, he amassed a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 ERA with 166 strikeouts and 48 walks in 188.2 innings of work. He also helped the Rangers during their World Series run, notching a 2.90 ERA in six postseason appearances (five starts).

Montgomery became a fit for Arizona after it was announced that ex-Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed with the D'Backs this past offseason, would miss time due to a lat strain. The addition makes up for the loss of E-Rod while giving Arizona one of the most intriguing starting rotations in the league -- Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Montgomery, Rodriguez, and Brandon Pfaadt.

The Red Sox were linked to Montgomery earlier in the offseason and considered one of the favorites to land him. Given the team's need for a frontline starter, a deal for the veteran southpaw would have made perfect sense. Especially after losing free-agent addition Lucas Giolito for the year due to injury.

Instead, Boston will roll with young right-hander Brayan Bello as its Opening Day starter Thursday night in Seattle. The rest of the Red Sox' rotation to begin the campaign includes Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck.