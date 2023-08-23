How Betts, Hernández feel about upcoming return to Fenway

Boston Red Sox fans should have this weekend's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers circled on their calendars.

Superstar outfielder Mookie Betts will return to Fenway Park for the first time since he was traded to L.A. in 2020. It will also mark utility man Kiké Hernandez's first game back in Boston since being sent to the Dodgers ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline.

Betts and Hernández shared their thoughts on the homecoming during a new episode of Bleacher Report's On Base with Mookie Betts.

“This will be my first time going back since 2019,” Betts told Hernández. “I’m really nervous. It’s just since I haven’t been back in so long. It’s where I grew up. I don’t know what to expect. Hopefully, it’s cool. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Last month, Betts said on the Foul Territory podcast that he wanted to stay in Boston for his entire career. However, he was adamant about testing free agency once his contract expired and the Red Sox were determined to get under the luxury tax, leading to him being traded for outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong, and infielder Jeter Downs.

Most of Betts' former Red Sox teammates have since departed as well, but the two-time World Series champion is looking forward to seeing familiar faces within the organization. He's also excited to check out the newly renovated clubhouse.

“I’m going to go in there and see the clubhouse,” Betts said. “The clubhouse is new and there’s a lot of new faces. I’m more excited to see the people. The people are what I remember the most. They made the most of the experience.”

Hernández's final game with the Red Sox just one month ago on July 23, so his return won't be as sentimental. He opened up about his exit during the conversation with Betts.

“Last year, I figured I’d traded and it didn’t happen,” Hernández said. “I got to go back for one more year. I guess things didn’t go my way. Playing time went down and eventually, I was the odd man out.”

Hernández struggled mightily both at the plate and in the field this season with Boston. He tallied a whopping 14 errors at shortstop while hitting only .222 with a .599 OPS in 86 games. Ultimately, the Red Sox decided that with plenty of outfield depth and shortstop Trevor Story set to return, it was time to part ways.

There's no doubt his time in Boston ended on a sour note, but Hernández is looking forward to getting some closure this weekend.

“It will be a little weird, but not as weird as going back to L.A.,” Hernández told Betts. “I feel like it took me three years to go back to L.A. and now only three weeks to go back to Boston. Getting it out of the way quickly is a good feeling.

"I’m looking forward to it. Everything happened so quick, so I didn’t get to say goodbye to everybody over there. It will be good to get some closure.”

Also returning to Fenway Park as a Dodger is reliever Ryan Brasier, who signed with L.A. in June after being released by Boston. The 2018 World Series champion has been outstanding since joining the Dodgers, posting a 1.11 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 24 appearances.

Fellow ex-Red Sox J.D. Martinez and Joe Kelly won't be able to take the field for the series as they're currently on the injured list.