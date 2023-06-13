Trending

BostonRed Sox
MLB

Ex-Red Sox OF Raimel Tapia signs with NL club

Tapia was designated for assignment by the Red Sox earlier this month.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Raimel Tapia has found a new home after being released by the Boston Red Sox.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the veteran outfielder signed a major-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and will join the team Tuesday night in Minnesota. Tapia was designated for assignment by Boston on June 5 and released on Sunday.

Tapia made the Red Sox roster out of spring training after signing a minor-league contract in the offseason. In 39 games with Boston, he posted a .264/.333/.368 slash line to go with one homer, four doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases.

Despite Tapia's solid production off the bench, he was the odd man out on the roster when infielder Christian Arroyo was activated from the injured list. With Adam Duvall returning from the IL days later, the team opted to carry only five outfielders: Duvall, Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder, and Jarren Duran.

