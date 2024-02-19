Report: Red Sox, free agent Liam Hendriks agree to two-year contract

The Boston Red Sox have bolstered their bullpen with the addition of free agent reliever Liam Hendriks.

The 35-year-old right-hander has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the opportunity to make more money via performance bonuses, per multiple reports. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand also reports the contract includes a mutual option for 2026.

The deal also includes a mutual option for 2026, per source. https://t.co/RkbzTf7XDk — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 19, 2024

This move won't help the Red Sox to begin the season, though. Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2023 and could return some time in the second half of the 2024 season.

Hendriks won the 2023 American League Comeback Player of the Year Award after beating cancer and returning to pitch for the Chicago White Sox. Elbow inflammation limited him to five appearances last season.

Hendriks made his MLB debut in 2011 and has played for the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and White Sox. He was an All-Star in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Hendriks won AL Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2021. His career-high 38 saves in 2021 led the AL.

Hendriks has been one of the sport's best relievers over the past six seasons. If his recovery from Tommy John surgery goes well, he could be a very nice addition to Boston's bullpen.