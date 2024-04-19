2004 World Series champion Dave McCarty dies at 54

The Boston Red Sox lost a member of their 2004 World Series family on Friday.

Dave McCarty, a first baseman and outfielder with Boston from 2003-05, passed away at the age of 54. The Red Sox announced the news via social media Friday evening.

Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty.



Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine. pic.twitter.com/TJZGqtm3pa — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2024

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, McCarty died after suffering a cardiac event in Oakland.

McCarty was a first-round draft pick (No. 3 overall) by the Minnesota Twins in 1991. He enjoyed an 11-year MLB career playing for the Twins (1993-95), San Francisco Giants (1995-96), Seattle Mariners (1998), Kansas City Royals (2000-02), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2002), Oakland A's (2003), and Red Sox (2003-05).

With Boston, McCarty appeared in 118 games over three seasons. He was productive at the plate, logging a .286/.355/.440 slash line with five homers and 25 RBIs. He even pitched in three games for the '04 team, allowing only one earned run on two hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

McCarty's most memorable moment in a Red Sox uniform was his walk-off home run vs. the Seattle Mariners in May 2004. It was a two-run shot off Seattle closer J.J. Putz in the 12th inning to secure a 9-7 victory.

McCarty helped Boston break its 86-year World Series curse in 2004. He retired during the 2005 season and served as an analyst for Red Sox games until the end of the 2008 campaign.