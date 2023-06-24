Trending
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge has torn ligament in toe, Aaron Boone ‘can't say' if he'll return in 2023

The defending AL MVP has been out of the Yankees' lineup since June 3

By Logan Reardon

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 10, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One year after winning AL MVP and setting the league's home run record, Aaron Judge is struggling to stay healthy.

The 31-year-old outfielder revealed on Saturday that he has a torn ligament in his toe. Judge suffered the injury, which was at first believed to be a sprain, on June 3 after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. He was placed on the injured list on June 6.

“I’m not giving you any timeline. There’s no need,” Judge told reporters on Saturday. “I’ve just got to get better and then I’ll be out there.”

At this time, Judge has yet to resume hitting or playing catch. He added that he still feels pain when he walks and is unable to run.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wouldn't guarantee that Judge would return this season when asked about it on Saturday.

“That's an absolute," Boone said. "I can't say that about anyone. But yeah, I feel like he's going to be back."

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the Yankees in December -- the third-largest deal in baseball history. The team has struggled with Judge sidelined this season, going 11-16 when he's been out of the lineup. He also missed 10 games in late April and early May due to a hip injury.

Entering play on Saturday, the Yankees hold a half-game lead over the Blue Jays and Angels for the final AL wild card spot.

