Where is the 2023 Open Championship? Course info, TV schedule, tournament preview

Signage on the course during practice ahead of the 151st British Open Golf Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake, north west England on July 16, 2023.

It’s time for golf’s oldest major tournament.

The world’s best golfers will hit the course this weekend for the 151st Open Championship.

There will be 156 players vying for the Claret Jug, with Cameron Smith hoping to defend his title from last year and Wyndham Clark looking to stay hot after his win in last month’s U.S. Open.

Here’s all the info you need to know for the tournament:

Where is the 2023 Open Championship?

Similar to the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, the Open Championship rotates venues each year.

In 2023, the tournament will be held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Wirral, England.

The par-72 course has held the Open Championship on 12 prior occasions, dating all the way back to 1897. Most recently, Royal Liverpool hosted the tournament in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won his first Open in wire-to-wire fashion. Tiger Woods has also won at the course, taking home the Claret Jug in 2006.

Last year, the Open Championship was held on the Old Course at St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

When is the 2023 Open Championship?

The 2023 Open Championship will be played from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

As always, there will be four rounds in the tournament with one per day. After the first two rounds, the top 70 players (including ties) will advance to the weekend while the remaining players will be cut.

Who is in the 2023 Open Championship field?

As aforementioned, 156 players will be competing in the Open Championship. Tiger Woods will miss the tournament after undergoing ankle surgery following his withdrawal from the Masters in April.

Defending winner Cameron Smith, Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are among the notable names on the entry list, which was unveiled last week.

How do I watch the Open Championship 2023?

Coverage of the 2023 Open Championship will air on NBC and USA Network. There will also be streaming options available on Peacock. Here’s the full schedule:

Round 1 (Thursday, July 20)

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET, Peacock

4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, USA Network

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Peacock

Round 2 (Friday, July 21)

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET, Peacock

4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, USA Network

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Peacock

Round 3 (Saturday, July 22)

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, USA Network

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Round 4 (Sunday, July 23)

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, USA Network

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

What are the Open Championship betting odds 2023?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, fresh off his win at the Scottish Open, enter the tournament as co-favorites.

Here are the full odds to win the Open Championship, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Scottie Scheffler, +650

Rory McIlroy, +650

Jon Rahm, +1200

Cameron Smith, +1800

Brooks Koepka, +2200

Rickie Fowler, +2200

Patrick Cantlay, +2200

Viktor Hovland, +2200

Tyrrell Hatton, +2500

Xander Schauffele, +2500

Tommy Fleetwood, +2500

Collin Morikawa, +3300

Dustin Johnson, +3500

Shane Lowry, +3500

Jordan Spieth, +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick, +4000

Wyndham Clark, +5000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.