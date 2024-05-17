The golfers projected to make — and miss — the PGA Championship cut after Round 2 is suspended

The 2024 PGA Championship began with 156 golfers in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy. But the field will be much smaller than that for the final two rounds at Valhalla Golf Club.

Dozens of golfers will be cut from the major tournament before Round 3 gets underway in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday morning.

The exact number of golfers in the remaining field is still to be determined, though, as Friday's Round 2 was suspended due to darkness while six groups were still finishing up the back nine. Second-round play will resume for those groups, which includes some golfers near the projected cut line, at 7:15 a.m. ET Saturday.

Xander Schauffele is halfway to his first major championship as he maintained his position atop the leaderboard in Round 2. After posting the best round in tournament history Thursday, Schauffele shot a 3-under 68 in Round 2 to push his score to 12-under.

But right on Schauffele's heels is 2020 tournament winner Collin Morikawa at 11-under. Morikawa shot a 6-under, tied for the best score of Round 2, to climb up to second on the leaderboard. Sahith Theegala, also eyeing his first major title, sits in third at 10-under.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler shot a 5-under just hours after he was arrested outside the tournament for not following police orders during the investigation of a pedestrian fatality. Scheffler, who faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, is tied for fourth with Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard at 9-under as he tries to become just the fifth player since 1960 to sweep the first two majors of the year.

Reigning tournament champion Brooks Koepka remains in striking distance at 7-under, tying him for 11th. Koepka is looking to go back-to-back at the PGA Championship for a second time in his career.

So, which other golfers are set to continue their chase for a major title this weekend? Here's what to know about this year's PGA Championship cuts:

How many golfers make the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship?

The top 70 golfers, plus ties, make the cut at the PGA Championship.

What is the projected cut line at the 2024 PGA Championship?

The projected cut line is 1 under, which 79 golfers are currently inside of approaching the end of Round 2.

Did Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods will miss the PGA Championship cut for the fifth time in his career. The four-time tournament champ followed up his 1-over first round with a 6-over, which included two triple bogeys in a span of three holes.

What is the updated 2024 PGA Championship leaderboard?

Here are the 79 golfers currently set to advance, with six of them still needing to finish their second round to officially qualify:

1. Xander Schauffele: -12

2. Collin Morikawa: -11

3. Sahith Theegala: -10

T-4. Thomas Detry: -9

T-4. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T-4. Mark Hubbard: -9

T-4. Bryson DeChambeau: -9

T-8. Austin Eckroat: -8

T-8. Viktor Hovland: -8

T-8. Tony Finau: -8

T-11. Robert MacIntyre: -7

T-11. Harris English: -7

T-11. Brooks Koepka: -7

T-11. Matt Wallace: -7

T-11. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

T-16. Lee Hodges: -6

T-16. Aaron Rai: -6

T-16. Keegan Bradley: -6

T-16. Lucas Herbert: -6

T-16. Justin Thomas: -6

T-16. Dean Burmester: -6 (through 16)

T-22. Alex Noren: -5

T-22. Justin Rose: -5

T-22. Rory McIlroy: -5

T-22. Tom Kim: -5

T-22. Alejandro Tosti: -5

T-22. Doug Ghim: -5

T-22. Taylor Moore: -5 (through 15)

T-29. Kurt Kitayama: -4

T-29. Cameron Smith: -4

T-29. Byeong Hun An: -4

T-29. Jason Day: -4

T-29. Jordan Spieth: -4

T-29. Shane Lowry: -4

T-29. Max Homa: -4

T-29. Min Woo Lee: -4

T-29. Billy Horschel: -4

T-29. Patrick Cantlay: -4

T-29. Maverick McNealy: -4

T-29: Alexander Björk: -4

T-41. Tom Hoge: -3

T-41. Lucas Glover: -3

T-41. Adam Svensson: -3

T-41. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T-41. Russell Henley: -3

T-41. Will Zalatoris: -3

T-41. Luke Donald: -3

T-41. Brice Garnett: -3

T-41. Jesper Svensson: -3

T-41. Patrick Reed: -3

T-51. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T-51. Adam Hadwin: -2

T-51. Sebastian Söderberg: -2

T-51. Andrew Putnam: -2

T-51. Gary Woodland: -2

T-51. Rasmus Højgaard: -2

T-51. Cameron Young: -2

T-51. Brian Harman: -2

T-51. Thorbjørn Olesen: -2

T-51. Brendon Todd: -2

T-51. Ben Kholes: -2

T-51. Grayson Murray: -2

T-51. Ryan Fox: -2

T-51. Martin Kaymer: -2

T-51. Erik van Rooyen: -2 (through 15)

T-51. Jeremy Wells: -2 (through 16)

T-67. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T-67. Jordan Smith: -1

T-67. Talor Gooch: -1

T-67. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T-67. Joaquin Niemann: -1

T-67. Dustin Johnson: -1

T-67. Rickie Fowler: -1

T-67. Braden Shattuck: -1

T-67. S.H. Kim: -1

T-67. Stephan Jaeger: -1

T-67. Corey Conners: -1

T-67. Ben Pollard: -1 (through 16)

T-67. Zac Blair: -1 (through 16)

And here are the other golfers with an incomplete second round who are within a few strokes of the cut line:

Adrian Otaegui: Even (through 14)

Kyle Mendoza: Even (through 15)

Tim Widing: +1 (through 14)

Sami Valimaki: +1 (through 15)

Andy Svoboda: +2 (through 16)

Who's projected to miss the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship?

Woods isn't the only notable name exiting the PGA Championship after two rounds. Ludvig Åberg (even), Matt Fitzpatrick (even), Jon Rahm (even), Adam Scott (3-over), Wyndham Clark (4-over), Phil Mickelson (4-over) and Padraig Harrington (10-over) finished below the projected cut line as well.

You can check out the PGA Tour's live leaderboard for a full list of golfers below the projected cut line.

