Jon Rahm planning to leave PGA Tour for $450-600 million LIV Golf deal: Report

LIV Golf is reportedly preparing to snatch another Masters champion from the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm is on the verge of joining the Saudi-backed golf league in a deal that's expected to be worth $450-600 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The agreement could be officially announced as soon as this week, but it also has not been finalized, according to the Journal.

Rahm is currently ranked No. 3 in the world and is coming off a PGA season in which he won the Masters.

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced in June that they planned to merge and "unify the game of golf." They have a Dec. 31 deadline to finalize their proposed merger.

LIV Golf replied to CNBC’s request for comment with an automated message. An agency that has represented Rahm declined CNBC's request to comment. The PGA Tour and another firm representing Rahm didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.