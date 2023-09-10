Novak Djokovic wins US Open for record-tying 24th grand slam singles title

Novak Djokovic's latest grand slam title was a combination of dominance, redemption and history.

The No. 2 ranked tennis player defeated No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to win his 24th grand slam title.

That championship total, which includes victories in this year's Australian Open and French Open that set the men's grand slam victory record, matches the overall record for grand slam singles titles held by Margaret Court.

Djokovic, in what was his 10th U.S. Open final, won the tournament for the fourth time, but first since 2018. The 36-year-old became the oldest male champion in the open era, topping the previous record set in 1970 by 35-year-old Ken Rosewall.

To match the overall grand slam record, Djokovic had to avenge his 2021 U.S. Open men's final straight-set loss to Medvedev, which denied him the first men's calendar grand slam since Rod Laver won each event in 1969. Medvedev reached Sunday's final after stunning top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July. The 27-year-old reached his third U.S. Open final in five years to further cement his status as one of the sport's top hard-court players and set the stage for a rematch with Djokovic.

“The challenge is that you play a guy that won 23 Grand Slams, and I have only one,” Medvedev told reporters prior to the final. “When I beat him here, I managed to play better than myself, so I need to do it again. There is no other way.”

Djokovic's path to the final included straight-set victories in all but one match, a comeback from two sets down in the third round against No. 32 Laslo Djere.

His victory over Medvedev included a 104-minute second set, in which Djokovic collapsed to the court out of what appeared to be exhaustion just before Medvedev took a 4-3 advantage. Djokovic later went on to rebound from a 3-1 tiebreaker deficit to win the marathon set.

He jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third set and closed out Medvedev with relative ease to reclaim his New York crown.

“Every Grand Slam final could be the last one,” Djokovic told reporters before the final. “Ten years ago, I felt like, ‘Hey, I still have quite a few years ahead of me.’ I don’t know how many I have ahead of me now, or how many years where I [can] play four Slams in the whole season. So, I am aware of the occasion.”

How many grand slams has Novak Djokovic won?

Djokovic has gone 24-12 in grand slam finals appearances. Here's a look at each of his victories...

2008 Australian Open - defeats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (2)

2011 Australian Open - defeats Andy Murray, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

2011 Wimbledon - defeats Rafael Nadal, 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

2011 U.S. Open - defeats Rafael Nadal, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1

2012 Australian Open - defeats Rafael Nadal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5

2013 Australian Open - defeats Andy Murray, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2

2014 Wimbledon - defeats Roger Federer, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4

2015 Australian Open - defeats Andy Murray, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0

2015 Wimbledon - defeats Roger Federer, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (10), 6-4, 6-3

2015 U.S. Open - defeats Roger Federer, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

2016 Australian Open - defeats Andy Murray, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (3)

2016 French Open - defeats Andy Murray, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

2018 Wimbledon - defeats Kevin Anderson, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

2018 U.S. Open - defeats Juan Martin Del Potro, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3

2019 Australian Open - defeats Rafael Nadal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

2019 Wimbledon - defeats Roger Federer, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12

2020 Australian Open - defeats Dominic Thiem, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2021 Australian Open - defeats Daniil Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

2021 French Open - defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

2021 Wimbledon - defeats Matteo Berrettini, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

2022 Wimbledon - defeats Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)

2022 Australian Open - defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)

2022 French Open - defeats Casper Ruud, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5

2023 U.S. Open - defeats Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3