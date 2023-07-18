Novak Djokovic fined for smashing his racket in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic's outburst in the 2023 Wimbledon final is going to cost him.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been fined $8,000 for smashing his racket in frustration during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday. It marked the biggest fine handed out during the 2023 tournament, according to ESPN.

After falling behind 2-1 in the fifth set, Djokovic broke his racket by slamming it against a net post.

The remains of a Novak Djokovic outburst at Wimbledon 😳



The Serbian smashed his racket on the net post after Carlos Alcaraz earned the first break of their title match's fifth set. pic.twitter.com/bZTzgEvY0l — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 16, 2023

The outburst drew some boos from the crowd in London.

"There’s not much to talk about that," Djokovic told reporters of the racket smash. "[It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set].”

The 20-year-old Alcaraz went on to dethrone the four-time defending Wimbledon champion for his first tournament title and second Grand Slam victory. Djokovic, 36, was attempting to tie Roger Federer's record total of eight Wimbledon titles.

While Djokovic failed to match the record and was docked $8K, he did walk away with roughly $1.5 million in prize money.