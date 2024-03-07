USWNT fans in awe of Alyssa Naeher's heroics vs. Canada in Gold Cup

More like Alyssa NaeHER, right?
The U.S. women's national team's No. 1 between the sticks had a penalty-shootout performance for the ages on Wednesday, helping her nation beat Canada 2-2 (3-1 penalties) to reach the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Final.
It all started in the lone minute of added time in the second period of extra time. Naeher, with the U.S. up 2-1, hammered Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles in the penalty box that saw the referee award a spot kick against the U.S.
Canadian right winger Adriana Leon sent Naeher the wrong way to force a penalty shootout, which saw Naeher more than compensate for her near-fatal mistake.
Naeher then saved Leon's first attempt in the shootout before stopping Jordyn Huitema, who scored Canada's 82nd-minute equalizer, on the second try. Then Naeher, who plays for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, stepped up to take the USWNT's third attempt and buried it.
Naeher then returned to the sticks and stopped Jessie Fleming on Canada's fourth attempt to seal the deal.
USWNT fans on social media couldn't get enough of Naeher's heroics. Here are some of the best reactions:
The result means the USWNT will face Brazil in the final on Sunday, March 10. Kick-off time from San Diego is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.