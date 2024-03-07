USWNT fans in awe of Alyssa Naeher's heroics vs. Canada in Gold Cup

More like Alyssa NaeHER, right?

The U.S. women's national team's No. 1 between the sticks had a penalty-shootout performance for the ages on Wednesday, helping her nation beat Canada 2-2 (3-1 penalties) to reach the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Final.

It all started in the lone minute of added time in the second period of extra time. Naeher, with the U.S. up 2-1, hammered Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles in the penalty box that saw the referee award a spot kick against the U.S.

Canadian right winger Adriana Leon sent Naeher the wrong way to force a penalty shootout, which saw Naeher more than compensate for her near-fatal mistake.

Naeher then saved Leon's first attempt in the shootout before stopping Jordyn Huitema, who scored Canada's 82nd-minute equalizer, on the second try. Then Naeher, who plays for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, stepped up to take the USWNT's third attempt and buried it.

ALYSSA NAEHER CAN SAVE AND CONVERT PENALTIES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vewrwXwto5 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

Naeher then returned to the sticks and stopped Jessie Fleming on Canada's fourth attempt to seal the deal.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, BUT THREE ALYSSA NAEHER SAVES pic.twitter.com/hpMppuKWuw — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) March 7, 2024

USWNT fans on social media couldn't get enough of Naeher's heroics. Here are some of the best reactions:

NAEHER DOES IT AGAIN!!!!!!



HOLY COWWWWWWWW



IT'S OVER!

🇺🇸✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

🇨🇦 ❌❌ ✅ ❌ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 7, 2024

Three penalty saves.

One penalty scored.



ALYSSA. NAEHER. 🤯🧤 pic.twitter.com/Gr8eWZ06ke — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 7, 2024

Put a damn crown on Naeher. Royalty. #goldcup — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) March 7, 2024

god Alyssa Naeher taking pens is like a drug to me — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 7, 2024

TAKE A BOW, NAEHER! — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) March 7, 2024

Alyssa Naeher is an American hero, punched a Canadian square in the face and then minutes later single-handedly won the shootout. I think she's the President now — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 7, 2024

That game both absolutely sucked but is now instantly the stuff of U.S. vs. Canada lore, and is going to be really high in the "Alyssa Naeher gets voted into the Hall of Fame" story after the World Cups and stuff. #USWNT — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 7, 2024

6 - Alyssa Naeher has saved 6 of the 14 on-target penalties she's faced in competitive penalty shoot-outs for the @USWNT. Wall. pic.twitter.com/VFhF9gNVWG — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) March 7, 2024

Alyssa Naeher proving she is the best and that she totally did save that kick at the World Cup against Sweden. #uswnt #WGoldCup pic.twitter.com/0R0EDe1dw8 — JJ (@juliahugspandas) March 7, 2024

Get you a goalie that can do BOTH. Alyssa Naeher the American hero #USWNT — Bethany Balcer (@bethanybalcer) March 7, 2024

They should make the whole team out of Naeher. — Light the M (Parody) (@Lotusprime) March 7, 2024

there's nothing colder than saving and PK then walking up and nailing one of your own alyssa naeher you are not human! pic.twitter.com/LxLPe33x9x — bellylint (@bellylint4) March 7, 2024

Alyssa Naeher scored the same number of penalties as Canada did as a team — Austin Buchanan (@a_buchanan17) March 7, 2024

Hey @ussoccer, can you put those Naeher jerseys back on sale? Asking for everyone!! #USWNT — Donald Wine II (@blazindw) March 7, 2024

Alyssa Naeher, the millennial uncle QUEEN that you are.



wild, wild, wild. USA v Brazil in the finals! #WGoldCup — Tamerra Griffin (@tamerra_nikol) March 7, 2024

I do like that no matter how the result goes Alyssa Naeher walks away from pens looking so freakin cool — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) March 7, 2024

The result means the USWNT will face Brazil in the final on Sunday, March 10. Kick-off time from San Diego is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

