USMNT rises in FIFA's June 2023 international team rankings

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States raises the championship trophy and celebrates whit his teammates their victory over Canada after the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

June continues to be a solid month for the U.S. men's national team.

Fresh off winning the Concacaf Nations League title against Canada, the U.S. is now getting additional recognition for its recent wins.

In FIFA's latest ranking of the men's international teams during June 2023, the U.S. nearly cracked the top 10, elevating from No. 13 to No. 11.

🇦🇷 Argentina are still firmly at the top of the latest FIFA ranking 🧉 pic.twitter.com/Xh0TD9AwLi — 433 (@433) June 29, 2023

The highest the U.S. has been in recent years was No. 10 in August of 2021. The Stars and Stripes soared from No. 20 to No. 10 after winning consecutive trophies through the Nations League Final and the Gold Cup.

That increase stemmed under manager Gregg Berhalter. The 2023 Nations League triumph came under interim manager B.J. Callaghan, who is still in the role as the Gold Cup group stage continues. Berhalter is set to take over from Callaghan after the tournament ends.

All-time, the U.S. once reached the No. 4 spot back in April of 2006. The squad eventually fell one spot to No. 5 before the 2006 World Cup got underway, but then plummeted even further after failing to advance past the group stage of the tournament with two losses and a draw. That showing shoved them down to No. 31.

How FIFA ranks the teams is based off a complex Elo statistical formula that adds or subtracts points from teams, which can be viewed here.

FIFA's last update came in April, and the reigning World Cup champions Argentina retained its spot atop the summit.

The U.S. will hope to win the Gold Cup to bolster its chances of cracking the top 10 yet again when the next update rolls out in a few months time.

