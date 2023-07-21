Trending
LeBron James and Kim Kardashian among celebrities at Messi's Inter Miami debut

LeBron James and Lionel Messi shared an embrace pregrame

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stars are out in South Florida.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on Friday night as the MLS club takes on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Messi wasn't named in Miami's starting XI, but he is expected to enter the match as a substitute at some point.

The highly-anticipated game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, featured a sellout crowd, including some celebrities.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance to watch a fellow GOAT.

The two even shared an embrace prior to kickoff.

Speaking of GOATs, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams also came out to see Messi.

(L-R) Celebrity Kim Kardashian talks with WTA tennis player Serena Williams during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, brought her sons Saint and Psalm, both of whom were wearing Messi Inter Miami jerseys, to the match.

Kim Kardashian with children Saint and Psalm West arrives before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

They posed for a photo alongside Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed support for his new fellow Miami sports star as he attended the game with his wife Annah.

Marc Anthony was spotted in the crowd as well.

Marc Anthony arrives for the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

And a different big-name singer, Becky G, performed the national anthem prior to the game.

Singer Becky G sings the national anthem prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

