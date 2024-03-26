LAFC, World Cup winner Olivier Giroud agree to deal: Reports

LAFC may have just secured Major League Soccer's next big name.

The club on Tuesday reportedly agreed to a deal with World Cup winning French striker Olivier Giroud, multiple reports said.

BREAKING: LAFC is finalizing a deal to sign France all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud, per sources.



Deal would start after EUROs & guaranteed thru 2025.



Giroud has 12g/8a in 1,851 league mins for AC Milan this year. Would be huge coup for LAFC. https://t.co/6N89E47iJB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 27, 2024

Giroud would join the team in the summer after the 2024 Euros, which ends on July 14. The MLS summer transfer window begins on July 18.

The 37-year-old striker would have his deal guaranteed through 2025, The Athletic's Tom Bogert added. LAFC possesses Giroud's discovery rights, so it has priority to sign him over any other MLS club.

Despite his age, Giroud, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and helped reach the final in 2022, is still going strong with AC Milan in Italy. He has 12 goals and eight assists in 26 league appearances.

He first rose to fame with English Premier League side Arsenal in 2014 before moving to rival side Chelsea in 2017. He joined Milan in 2021 and has scored double-digit league goals in every season after struggling to consistently perform for the Blues.

Giroud is also the French national team's all-time leading scorer and remains a focal point to Didier Deschamps' side.

LAFC in the winter window signed French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was teammates with Giroud in the 2018 World Cup.

But Steve Cherundolo's side could definitely use attacking reinforcements with Carlos Vela still a free agent and Denis Bouanga, the 2023 Golden Boot winner, shouldering the burden on the left wing.