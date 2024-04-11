Inter Miami routed by Monterrey 3-1 in Champions Cup quarterfinal Leg 2

Inter Miami are out of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

After losing Leg 1 of its quarterfinal tie to Liga MX side Monterrey 2-1 at home, Inter Miami fell 3-1 on the road in a game mired with defensive errors.

Lionel Messi featured in the starting lineup after missing Leg 1 due to an injury. He started alongside Luis Suarez as manager Tata Martino opened in a 5-3-2 shape.

But, despite the back-five shape for extra protection, Inter Miami made multiple defensive errors while trying to play out from the back.

The first game via goalkeeper Drake Callender, who inexcusably passed it right to Brandon Vazquez in the 31st minute.

A giveaway leads to Monterrey's first goal of the night! 😳 pic.twitter.com/8e7jpVi0Ui — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2024

It was obviously costly on the scoreboard, but it was worse from a mental perspective. Inter Miami had been on the attacking front and looked lively with Messi up front, but the mistake saw the team completely cave in.

Monterrey's second goal came in the 58th minute, but there was little Callender could do to save it.

Monterrey scores another one! pic.twitter.com/DL9fnj6M7f — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2024

Monterrey's third goal arrived shortly after in the 64th minute. Miami, once again, couldn't properly build out from the back, and Monterrey's press forced an error that went punished. Jesus Gallardo headed home to further seal the deal.

MY WORD! Monterrey with its third unanswered goal of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T2eHcMbhj4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2024

Things went from bad to worse for Miami in the 78th minute when Jordi Alba picked up his second yellow of the night to drop the team to 10 men.

But Miami didn't go home completely empty-handed. Diego Gomez, 21, headed home Messi's deep free kick in the 85th minute for a consolation goal.

Diego Gómez heads it in off Messi's free kick ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dSbQo1FXsT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2024

Martino made no substitutions or quality in-game adjustments to get Miami some momentum. Monterrey ended the game with 17 shots (nine on target) and three big chances.

For comparison's sake, Miami had five shots, one shot on target and one big chance, which was the lone goal.

Monterrey will now play defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew in the semifinals.

Messi and Miami will next play Sporting Kansas City on the road on Saturday, April 13, in league action.