How to watch USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 Gold Cup Game 2

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 24: Brandon Vazquez #19 of the United States celebrates his goal during a game between Jamaica and USMNT at Soldier FIeld on June 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team is back in Gold Cup action Wednesday against St. Kitts and Nevis.

Saturday's Group A opener saw the U.S. claw back against Jamaica to earn a 1-1 tie thanks to an 88th-minute equalizer from reserve striker Brandon Vazquez.

On paper, Jamaica was the toughest group opponent for the Stars and Stripes in the 2023 tournament, so a draw with their B and C team wasn't the worst result. St. Kitts and Nevis don't have the same quality as the Reggae Boyz, as evident in its 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago in their respective group opener.

Interim manager B.J. Callaghan will still need to make important lineup decisions after several veterans dropped sluggish performances against Jamaica, which needed young legs in the second half to fight back.

A win on Wednesday could put the U.S. in pole position to advance into the knockout stages, but any other result would make things precarious. Here's what to know about the match against St. Kitts and Nevis in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup:

When is the USMNT-St. Kitts and Nevis 2023 Gold Cup game?

The U.S. and St. Kitts and Nevis will battle it out on Wednesday, June 28.

What time is the USMNT-St. Kitts and Nevis 2023 Gold Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Where is the USMNT-St. Kitts and Nevis 2023 Gold Cup game?

The action will transpire at CITYPARK, home of St. Louis City SC, the newest expansion team in MLS.

How to watch the USMNT-St. Kitts and Nevis 2023 Gold Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FS1 in English, and Unimas will air the game in Spanish. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports mobile app.

What is St. Kitts and Nevis' FIFA international ranking?

Whereas the U.S. is ranked 13th and Jamaica is 63rd in FIFA's international ranking of the men's teams as of April 2023, St. Kitts and Nevis is further down the ladder at No. 139.

What is the USMNT's 2023 Gold Cup schedule?

Here's a look at the group stage games coming for the U.S, with the first in the books. If they advance, they would then compete in the knockout rounds. Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and Guadeloupe from Group D are potential quarterfinal matchups if the U.S. finishes first or second in Group A.

Game 1 - USMNT vs. Jamaica: 1-1 tie

Game 2 - USMNT vs. St. Kitts and Nevis: Wednesday, June 28, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3 - USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Sunday, July 2, 7 p.m. ET

