DC United hires Troy Lesesne to replace Wayne Rooney as coach

Troy Lesesne replaced Wayne Rooney as coach of D.C. United on Wednesday, two months after Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls.

The 40-year-old agreed to a three-year contract, D.C. said.

We are delighted to announce Troy Lesesne as the club’s new head coach! pic.twitter.com/JUsXxTkI84 — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 10, 2024

Lesesne took over the Red Bulls from Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points. The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte in the first round before losing to Cincinnati. Lesesne was replaced by former Hertha Berlin coach Sandro Schwarz.

Lesesne coached New Mexico United in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship from 2018-21, then was hired as a Red Bulls assistant coach in January 2022. He was an assistant coach at the College of Charleston from 2005-14, then became an assistant in the third tier with the Charleston Battery in 2014 and Charlotte Independence from 2015-17.

Rooney, a former England star, was hired by D.C. in July 2022 and was let go last Oct. 7 after the team’s final game. D.C. went 10-10-14 in MLS in his only full season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, matching a club record from 2008-2011. Rooney was hired four days later as manager of Birmingham in England’s second-tier League Championship, then was fired Jan. 2 after two wins, nine losses and four draws.

