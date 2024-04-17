Can you guess what Olympic sport this mime is acting out before an Olympian does?

Let the countdown to the Games begin!

The Paris Olympics is just 100 days away, with competitions scheduled to begin on July 24 and the festivities slated to officially commence with the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

That will launch a two-week global competition featuring dozens of sports, hundreds of countries and thousands of athletes, with live coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The action begins with men's rugby and men's soccer matches on the morning of July 24. The final medals will be awarded on Day 16 of the Games, which falls on Aug. 11. That, of course, will be followed by the Closing Ceremony.

To kick off the 100-day countdown, NBC asked Team USA athletes to guess the Olympic sport that a professional mime was performing.

Check out the video above and see if you can guess what sport the mime is acting out before the Olympians do.

When is the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be on Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 8:24 p.m. local time, which is 2:24 p.m. ET.

When do the Olympics begin?

The first competitions of the Paris Olympics will begin on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

You can learn everything else you need to know about the Paris Olympics here.

The Olympic flame will be installed in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum, a source close to the International Olympic Committee said.