Full first-round schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bruins-Maple Leafs and Rangers-Capitals are among the eight first-round series for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The chase for the Stanley Cup is here.

Sixteen NHL teams are left standing to make up the 2024 playoff field. The New York Rangers lead the Eastern Conference after earning the Presidents’ Trophy, while Dallas Stars shined brightest in the West. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are also back in the playoff mix, as are the reigning runners-up the Florida Panthers.

Here’s everything to know about the NHL’s first-round schedule before the puck drops in the playoffs:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When do the NHL playoffs start?

The 2024 playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 20.

NHL first-round playoff matchups

Here are the first-round matchups in each conference:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic 1 Florida Panthers vs. Wild Card 1 Tampa Bay Lightning

Atlantic 2 Boston Bruins vs. Atlantic 3 Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan 1 New York Rangers vs. Wild Card 2 Washington Capitals

Metropolitan 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Metropolitan 3 New York Islanders

Western Conference

Central 1 Dallas Stars vs. Wild Card 2 Vegas Golden Knights

Central 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. Central 3 Colorado Avalanche

Pacific 1 Vancouver Canucks vs. Wild Card 1 Nashville Predators

Pacific 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. Pacific 3 Los Angeles Kings

NHL first-round playoff schedule

Here's an updated look at the first-round schedule (* = if necessary):

Eastern Conference

Panthers vs. Lightning

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers; Sunday, April 21 (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Lightning at Panthers; Sunday, April 21 (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 2: Lightning at Panthers; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Lightning at Panthers; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Game 3: Panthers at Lightning; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. ET, TBS)

Panthers at Lightning; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 4: Panthers at Lightning; Saturday, April 27 (5 p.m. ET, TBS)

Panthers at Lightning; Saturday, April 27 (5 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 5*: Lightning at Panthers; Monday, April 29 (TBD)

Lightning at Panthers; Monday, April 29 (TBD) Game 6*: Panthers at Lightning; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD)

Panthers at Lightning; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD) Game 7*: Lightning at Panthers; Saturday, May 4 (TBD)

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. ET, TBS)

Maple Leafs at Bruins; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Maple Leafs at Bruins; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Bruins at Maple Leafs; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs; Saturday, April 27 (8 p.m. ET, TBS)

Bruins at Maple Leafs; Saturday, April 27 (8 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 5*: Maple Leafs at Bruins; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD)

Maple Leafs at Bruins; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD) Game 6*: Bruins at Maple Leafs; Thursday, May 2 (TBD)

Bruins at Maple Leafs; Thursday, May 2 (TBD) Game 7*: Maple Leafs at Bruins; Saturday, May 4 (TBD)

Rangers vs. Capitals

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers; Sunday, April 21 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Capitals at Rangers; Sunday, April 21 (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 2: Capitals at Rangers; Tuesday, April 23 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Capitals at Rangers; Tuesday, April 23 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 3: Rangers at Capitals; Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Rangers at Capitals; Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 4: Rangers at Capitals; Sunday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET, TBS)

Rangers at Capitals; Sunday, April 28 (8 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 5*: Capitals at Rangers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD)

Capitals at Rangers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD) Game 6*: Rangers at Capitals; Friday, May 3 (TBD)

Rangers at Capitals; Friday, May 3 (TBD) Game 7*: Capitals at Rangers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD)

Hurricanes vs. Islanders

Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes; Saturday, April 20 (5 p.m. ET, TBS)

Islanders at Hurricanes; Saturday, April 20 (5 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Islanders at Hurricanes; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Hurricanes at Islanders; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders; Saturday, April 27 (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Hurricanes at Islanders; Saturday, April 27 (2 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 5*: Islanders at Hurricanes; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD)

Islanders at Hurricanes; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD) Game 6*: Hurricanes at Islanders; Thursday, May 2 (TBD)

Hurricanes at Islanders; Thursday, May 2 (TBD) Game 7*: Islanders at Hurricanes; Saturday, May 4 (TBD)

Western Conference

Stars vs. Golden Knights

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars; Monday, April 22 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Golden Knights at Stars; Monday, April 22 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Golden Knights at Stars; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights; Saturday, April 27 (10:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Stars at Golden Knights; Saturday, April 27 (10:30 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights; Monday, April 29 (TBD)

Stars at Golden Knights; Monday, April 29 (TBD) Game 5*: Golden Knights at Stars; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD)

Golden Knights at Stars; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD) Game 6*: Stars at Golden Knights; Friday, May 3 (TBD)

Stars at Golden Knights; Friday, May 3 (TBD) Game 7*: Golden Knights at Stars; Sunday, May 5 (TBD)

Jets vs. Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Avalanche at Jets; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Game 2: Avalanche at Jets; Tuesday, April 23 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Avalanche at Jets; Tuesday, April 23 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 3: Jets at Avalanche; Friday, April 26 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Jets at Avalanche; Friday, April 26 (10 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 4: Jets at Avalanche; Sunday, April 28 (2:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Jets at Avalanche; Sunday, April 28 (2:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5*: Avalanche at Jets; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD)

Avalanche at Jets; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD) Game 6*: Jets at Avalanche; Thursday, May 2 (TBD)

Jets at Avalanche; Thursday, May 2 (TBD) Game 7*: Avalanche at Jets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD)

Canucks vs. Predators

Game 1: Predators at Canucks; Sunday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Predators at Canucks; Sunday, April 21 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 2: Predators at Canucks; Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Predators at Canucks; Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2) Game 3: Canucks at Predators; Friday, April 26 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Canucks at Predators; Friday, April 26 (7:30 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 4: Canucks at Predators; Sunday, April 28 (5 p.m. ET, TBS)

Canucks at Predators; Sunday, April 28 (5 p.m. ET, TBS) Game 5*: Predators at Canucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD)

Predators at Canucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD) Game 6*: Canucks at Predators; Friday, May 3 (TBD)

Canucks at Predators; Friday, May 3 (TBD) Game 7*: Predators at Canucks; Sunday, May 5 (TBD)

Oilers vs. Kings