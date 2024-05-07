Sharks win No. 1 pick in NHL draft. Here are the full draft lottery results

The San Jose Sharks have won the Macklin Celebrini sweepstakes.

San Jose was awarded this year's No. 1 overall draft pick via the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The Sharks entered the lottery with the best odds of winning the top overall pick at 25.5%, and they're now set to kick off the draft for the first time in franchise history.

Not only did the Sharks stay put at No. 1, but so did the rest of the lottery as no teams moved up in the order. The Chicago Blackhawks, who boasted the second-best odds, landed the No. 2 pick while the Anaheim Ducks remained at No. 3.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens round out the top five selections. The Utah hockey club, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes, will pick sixth.

Here's a full look at the draft lottery results:

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft?

It's widely anticipated that Boston University center Macklin Celebrini will hear his name called first in this year's draft. As a freshman this past season, Celebrini became the youngest player to earn the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top player in the nation.

In 38 games with Boston University, the 17-year-old Canadian tallied 32 goals and 32 assists. His 1.68 points per game average ranked second in the country.

Who won the NHL draft lottery?

The Sharks will get the opportunity to draft Celebrini after landing the top overall pick for the first time in franchise history. San Jose recorded an NHL-worst 47 points in the 2023-24 season, earning the best lottery odds in the process.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft?

Beyond Celebrini, the top prospects in this year's class include forwards Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom along with defensemen Sam Dickinson and Artyom Levshunov.

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held from Friday, June 28, to Saturday, June 29.

Where is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The Sphere in Las Vegas is the site of this year's draft.

