Are we headed for an Original Six showdown in the Eastern Conference Final?

The New York Rangers took a 2-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with a double-overtime victory in Game 2. The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, took Game 1 from the Florida Panthers in impressive fashion, winning 5-1 on the road.

The Bruins and Rangers are among the NHL's most-storied franchises. New York is chasing its fifth Stanley Cup title, which would tie them for fifth all time. Boston, meanwhile, would move into sole possession of fourth by winning a seventh Cup.

But while both franchises have been around since the 1920s, they don't have as much shared playoff history as you might expect...

How many times have the Bruins and Rangers met in the playoffs?

The Bruins and Rangers have faced each other a total of 10 times in the postseason.

When was the last time the Bruins and Rangers met in the playoffs?

The last head-to-head playoff matchup came in the 2013 conference semifinals, when the Bruins won in five games. That marked the first meeting between Boston and New York in the playoffs since 1973.

Have the Bruins and Rangers ever met in the conference final?

Five of the Bruins-Rangers series have come in the league semifinal round, but the most recent one was all the way back in 1958. Boston has won 3 of 5 league semifinal meetings with New York.

Bruins vs. Rangers head-to-head playoff history

Boston holds a 7-3 series edge over New York all time in the postseason. Here's a full look back at their 10 playoff meetings:

1927 NHL semifinals: Boston won series 1-0-1

1928 NHL semifinals: New York won series 1-0-1

1929 Stanley Cup Final: Boston won series 2-0

1939 NHL semifinals: Boston won series 4-3

1940 NHL semifinals: New York won seires 4-2

1958 NHL semifinals: Boston won series 4-2

1970 NHL quarterfinals: Boston won series 4-2

1972 Stanley Cup Final: Boston won series 4-2

1973 NHL quarterfinals: New York won series 4-1

2013 East semifinals: Boston won series 4-1

