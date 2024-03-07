Trending

Boston Bruins

WATCH: Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman challenges Leafs goalie to fight

Thursday night's Bruins-Leafs game was very intense.

By Nick Goss

BOSTON -- The action in Thursday night's Bruins-Leafs showdown at TD Garden was so intense that even Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman wanted in on the fun.

The Bruins goalie got involved in a scrum that erupted just outside his crease in the second period, but he wasn't done. Swayman actually challenged Leafs goalie Joseph Woll to a fight in the third period after a huge scrum had started in Toronto's zone.

The B's netminder skated near center ice, motioned at Woll, but nothing came of it.

Swayman was asked postgame about challenging Woll.

"Probably didn't call for it. I don't know, I see all my guys go in -- it's a team effort, we all go in," Swayman said. "He's my buddy, I respect the hell out of him and his game. It was just an opportunity, but nothing happened."

The Bruins won most of the physical battles and the game itself by the score of 4-1, earning themselves a season sweep of the rival Leafs. Swayman made 28 saves on 29 shots to earn his 20th victory of the season and third against the Leafs.

Even though these teams won't meet again in the regular season, they could square off in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And if Thursday's game was any indication, that series would be wildly entertaining.

