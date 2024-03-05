NHL trade deadline: Bruins linked to Elias Lindholm in surprising rumor

Could Elias Lindholm end up with the Boston Bruins after all?

The Bruins had interest in Lindholm earlier this year when he was still a member of the Calgary Flames. But the top-six center was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31 for a package that included a first-round draft pick and multiple players/picks.

It might not be going well for Lindholm in Vancouver, though. The Athletic's Chris Johnston got the hockey world buzzing Tuesday with a post on X about the possibility of Lindholm going to the Bruins before Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline. Johnston reports the Canucks are pursuing Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel, and that moving Lindholm to the Bruins could potentially help make that happen, although it's unknown how exactly.

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen.



Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

Guentzel is among the top forwards rumored to be available, and TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that the Penguins would like to put a deal together by Wednesday night.

Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 5, 2024

Lindholm hasn't scored in his last nine games for the Canucks and he's been held without a point in his last seven matchups. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in 14 games with the Canucks.

The Bruins need additional scoring depth ahead of the trade deadline, and a middle-six forward who can drive offensive production at even strength and on the power play would be ideal.

Lindholm is a legit top-six center who averaged 27.8 goals scored over the previous five seasons. He's also a very good defensive forward who consistently wins over 50 percent of his faceoffs (56.5 percent in 2023-24) and finished second in Selke Trophy voting in 2021-22. He also is good on the penalty kill, which has been an area of weakness for Boston since the holiday break ended in late December.

The Swedish center is in the final year of his contract and won't be cheap to re-sign. Are the Bruins prepared to pay Lindholm $7.5 million or more per year on a new deal? Are they OK with acquiring him as a rental?

This is a fascinating rumor and a situation worth monitoring ahead of Friday's trade deadline.