Bruins sign Danton Heinen to tryout deal ahead of training camp

Danton Heinen is coming back to the Boston Bruins.

The B's announced Tuesday that they have signed the 28-year-old left wing to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Heinen will be one of several veteran forwards competing for a roster spot in training camp, which begins later this month at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. Last month the B's signed veteran winger Alex Chiasson to a PTO.

Heinen was a fourth-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2014 and played 220 NHL games for the Original Six franchise across four seasons. Boston dealt Heinen to the Anaheim Ducks for Nick Ritchie before the 2020 trade deadline.

Heinen played for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the last two seasons and tallied 55 points (26 goals, 29 assists) in 141 games.

His coach at the University of Denver from 2014-15 through 2015-16 was Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

"I really enjoyed him as a coach," Heinen told me after the Penguins' Winter Classic practice at Fenway Park in January. "He's smart systems-wise, he's a straight shooter and he finds a way to get the most out of his players."