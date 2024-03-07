Trending

Boston Bruins

Bruins honor 2011 Stanley Cup team with duck boat in special ceremony

The Stanley Cup itself made an appearance.

NBC Universal, Inc.

BOSTON -- The Bruins celebrated the final Era Night of their Centennial Season with many members of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team in attendance.

The players were driven from one part of TD Garden over by the tunnel at ice level in an actual Duck Boat, the same ones that are used for championship parades in Boston.

The players were then introduced one-by-one and walked onto the ice. Some of the loudest ovations were given to former B's goaltender Tim Thomas, center Patrice Bergeron and defenseman Zdeno Chara.

The Stanley Cup was in the building, too, as the Hall of Fame's Phil Pritchard handed it to Chara before the former B's captain took it onto the ice. The players posed for pictures to conclude the ceremony.

Here's a look at all of the players from the 2011 team who were in the building. Former Bruins head coach Claude Julien and assistant coach Doug Jarvis were there as well.

The pregame ceremony was followed by the Bruins hosting the rival Toronto Maple Leafs for their fourth and final matchup of the regular season. Boston won each of the first three meetings.

